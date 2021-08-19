Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Update

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ARREF opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.98. The company has a market cap of $187.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 3.55. Amerigo Resources has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

