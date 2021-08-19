Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 79,772 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.59%.

NOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.