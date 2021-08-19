Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 34.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 376.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter worth $169,000.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $122.42 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $71.64 and a 1-year high of $131.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.96.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

