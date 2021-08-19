Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 123.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36,439 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 26.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth about $405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,799,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

