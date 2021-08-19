Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $908,000 Stock Holdings in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,418 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AVROBIO by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 137.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip J. Vickers bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $5.62 on Thursday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.10.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

