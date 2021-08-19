Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,772 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Northern Oil and Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $66,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

NOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

