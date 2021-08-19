Ameriprise Financial Inc. Takes Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,351 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,686,000 after acquiring an additional 795,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,380,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,713,000 after acquiring an additional 100,867 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after acquiring an additional 257,911 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 678,471 shares during the period. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FCEL opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 5.02. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCEL. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.