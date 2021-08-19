AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.150-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.78.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.58. The company had a trading volume of 549,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,163. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,212 shares of company stock worth $9,848,765 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.