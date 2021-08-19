Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Short Interest Update

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the July 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $67,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,524.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,221,412 in the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.56. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $27.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

