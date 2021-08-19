AmonD Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $10,873.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00056628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00143305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00149080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,494.75 or 0.99896774 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.97 or 0.00908771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.44 or 0.00709972 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 834,230,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.