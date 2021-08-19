Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Earnings Results

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $165.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.89. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.21.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

