Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Truist

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $179.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $164.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.89. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. United Bank increased its stake in Analog Devices by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

