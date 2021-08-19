Analysts Anticipate BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will post sales of $31.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $32.75 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $11.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $115.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $116.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $155.49 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $170.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Cowen raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

BLFS stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,787. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 760.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $50.45.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $242,580.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,889.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greef Roderick De sold 685 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $29,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,649,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,394 shares of company stock valued at $8,167,418 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

