Analysts Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.14). Esports Entertainment Group reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million.

Several analysts recently commented on GMBL shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Esports Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of GMBL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. 242,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,616. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a market cap of $179.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.97. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMBL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 43,128 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,036,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

