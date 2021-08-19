Analysts Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 38.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NYSE HEP opened at $17.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.10. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 310,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

