Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will report earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.30) and the highest is ($2.82). Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported earnings of ($2.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($15.50) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

MSGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

NYSE MSGE traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.55. 612,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,613. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,118,000 after purchasing an additional 626,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,664,000 after buying an additional 516,796 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 645,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after buying an additional 154,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,216 shares in the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

