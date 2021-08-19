Analysts Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.32). Nevro reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVRO. Redburn Partners lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nevro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.17.

NVRO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.81. The company had a trading volume of 635,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,056. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 59.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth about $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

