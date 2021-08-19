Analysts Expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Million

Analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to post sales of $4.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $13.50 million. CRISPR Therapeutics posted sales of $150,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,206.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year sales of $907.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $901.00 million to $928.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $49.98 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at $94,546,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,527,000 after purchasing an additional 86,690 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,211,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,649. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $76.71 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.31.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.