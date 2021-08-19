Analysts Expect Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. Harsco reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSC. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 693.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the second quarter worth $82,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.08. Harsco has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.