Analysts Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. Heartland Express reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1,577.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Heartland Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,076. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.53. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

