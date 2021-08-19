Analysts Expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Announce -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.02). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,700. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.08. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $14.84.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,509,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 617,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $24,052,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $18,728,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

