Analysts Expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Announce -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.02). Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,700. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.08. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $14.84.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,509,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 617,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $24,052,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $18,728,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.