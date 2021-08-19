Analysts Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). New Relic reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,463 shares of company stock worth $4,913,429 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in New Relic by 65,304.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,230,000 after buying an additional 718,351 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,984,000 after buying an additional 605,965 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New Relic by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after buying an additional 255,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.61. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

