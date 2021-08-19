Analysts Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will announce $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. ResMed reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $7.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $484,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,774 shares of company stock valued at $10,195,071. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.57. 344,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. ResMed has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $283.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.