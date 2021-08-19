Analysts Expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.98 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will report $7.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.52 billion and the highest is $8.33 billion. SAP reported sales of $7.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.18 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.10.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $147.58 on Thursday. SAP has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 15.2% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in SAP by 29.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SAP by 357.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

