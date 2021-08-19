Analysts Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Price Target at $16.25

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 36,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,665. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Element Solutions has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Element Solutions by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

