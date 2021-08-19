Analysts Set Expectations for The Lion Electric Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) – Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Lion Electric in a research report issued on Sunday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.28). Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

LEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research cut The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.64. The Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Lion Electric by 497.2% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,418,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 2,013,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.