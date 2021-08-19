Analysts Set Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Target Price at $24.91

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,705,000 after buying an additional 991,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,831,000 after acquiring an additional 391,993 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 26.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 673,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,794,000 after purchasing an additional 687,338 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $13.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -9.93. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

