Analysts Set Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) PT at $81.08

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.08.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGI. Evercore ISI began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th.
In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,477.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $2,950,843. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
REGI traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $48.94. 35,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.78. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.72.
Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
