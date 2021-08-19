Analysts Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Target Price at $20.63

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,934,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $26.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.88.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

