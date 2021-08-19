Analysts Set SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STKL shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.
In other SunOpta news, insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at $857,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,532 shares of company stock worth $523,018 over the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
STKL opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.96.
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
