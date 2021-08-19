Analysts Set SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STKL shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

In other SunOpta news, insider Barend Reijn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at $857,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,184.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,532 shares of company stock worth $523,018 over the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in SunOpta by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SunOpta by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SunOpta by 676.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,383 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in SunOpta by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 858,279 shares in the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STKL opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.96.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

