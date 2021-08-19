Analysts Set Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Target Price at $19.25

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

ZVIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE ZVIA opened at $12.02 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $14.61.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

