Analyzing Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) & Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ascendant Digital Acquisition and Microsoft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendant Digital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Microsoft 0 2 29 1 2.97

Microsoft has a consensus price target of $317.38, suggesting a potential upside of 9.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Ascendant Digital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Microsoft shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Microsoft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ascendant Digital Acquisition and Microsoft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendant Digital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Microsoft 36.45% 45.76% 19.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascendant Digital Acquisition and Microsoft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendant Digital Acquisition N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A Microsoft $168.09 billion 13.00 $61.27 billion $7.97 36.48

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Ascendant Digital Acquisition.

Summary

Microsoft beats Ascendant Digital Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions. Its Intelligent Cloud segment licenses SQL and Windows Servers, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs; GitHub that provides a collaboration platform and code hosting service for developers; and Azure, a cloud platform. It also offers support services and Microsoft consulting services to assist customers in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions; and training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products. Its More Personal Computing segment provides Windows original equipment manufacturer (OEM) licensing and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; Windows Commercial, such as volume licensing of the Windows operating system, Windows cloud services, and other Windows commercial offerings; patent licensing; Windows Internet of Things; and MSN advertising. It also offers Surface, PC accessories, PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, and other devices; Gaming, including Xbox hardware, and Xbox content and services; video games and third-party video game royalties; and Search, including Bing and Microsoft advertising. It sells its products through OEMs, distributors, and resellers; and directly through digital marketplaces, online stores, and retail stores. It has a collaboration with DXC Technology, Dynatrace, Inc., Morgan Stanley, Micro Focus, WPP plc, and iCIMS, Inc. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

