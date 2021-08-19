Analyzing Integer (NYSE:ITGR) & Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD)

Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) and Integer (NYSE:ITGR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integer has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Integer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Integer $1.07 billion 3.00 $77.26 million $2.77 35.17

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Lightscape Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Integer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A Integer 8.73% 8.46% 4.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lightscape Technologies and Integer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00

Integer has a consensus price target of $103.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.23%. Given Integer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Integer is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Integer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Integer beats Lightscape Technologies on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightscape Technologies

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

