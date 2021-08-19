Analyzing Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) and EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) and EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Suzuki Motor and EnQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzuki Motor 6.35% 10.46% 5.19% EnQuest N/A N/A N/A

Suzuki Motor has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnQuest has a beta of 3.25, suggesting that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Suzuki Motor and EnQuest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzuki Motor $29.98 billion 0.70 $1.38 billion $11.94 14.35 EnQuest $865.65 million 0.53 -$625.80 million ($0.02) -13.50

Suzuki Motor has higher revenue and earnings than EnQuest. EnQuest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suzuki Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Suzuki Motor and EnQuest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzuki Motor 0 1 1 1 3.00 EnQuest 0 1 2 0 2.67

EnQuest has a consensus price target of $0.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.22%. Given EnQuest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EnQuest is more favorable than Suzuki Motor.

Summary

Suzuki Motor beats EnQuest on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area. The company also has interests in the PM8/Seligi and PM409 production sharing contracts in Malaysia. In addition, it holds interests in 10 operated production licenses and 3 production hubs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved and probable reserves of 279 million barrels of oil equivalents. Further, it is involved in the construction, ownership, and operation of an oil pipeline; marketing and trading of crude oil; and leasing activities. EnQuest PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

