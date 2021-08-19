Analyzing Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) & Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Video River Networks and Hudson Pacific Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $1.63 million 7.63 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Hudson Pacific Properties $804.97 million 4.91 $2.05 million $1.91 13.56

Hudson Pacific Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hudson Pacific Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Video River Networks and Hudson Pacific Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Pacific Properties 1 3 3 0 2.29

Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus price target of $29.19, indicating a potential upside of 12.69%. Given Hudson Pacific Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hudson Pacific Properties is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Video River Networks and Hudson Pacific Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 25.44% 380.39% 44.53% Hudson Pacific Properties -0.82% -0.14% -0.07%

Risk & Volatility

Video River Networks has a beta of -0.92, indicating that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Pacific Properties has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hudson Pacific Properties beats Video River Networks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more. Hudson Pacific is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol HPP, and listed as a component of the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

