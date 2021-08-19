Analyzing Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp $269.38 million 3.29 $69.83 million $4.00 12.79 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $33.37 billion 0.77 $551.73 million $0.08 155.63

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Washington Trust Bancorp. Washington Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Washington Trust Bancorp and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 3 7 1 0 1.82

Washington Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.41%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp 29.06% 13.93% 1.29% Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 7.68% 3.56% 0.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial, residential and consumer lending activities, mortgage banking activities, deposit generation, cash management activities and direct banking activities, which include the operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services and customer support and sales. The Wealth Management Services segment includes investment management, financial planning, personal trust and estate services, including services as trustee, personal representative, custodian and guardian and institutional trust services are also provided, including fiduciary services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westerly, RI.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The Company's Investment Bank segment offers merger and acquisitions, and equity advisory services. This segment also focuses on financing, advisory, fixed income, and currencies. Its Private Bank segment provides payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice, social and governance products, and digital offerings. This segment also provides wealth management, and postal and parcel services. The Company's Asset Management segment provides investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, private equity, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; passive investments; and various services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, asset allocation advisory, structuring, and overlay to institutions, governments, corporations and foundations, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 1,891 branches in Germany and internationally. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

