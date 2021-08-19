Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Antares Pharma and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antares Pharma 37.73% 16.55% 9.17% Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Antares Pharma and Treace Medical Concepts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antares Pharma $149.60 million 4.41 $56.20 million $0.06 64.67 Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Treace Medical Concepts.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Antares Pharma and Treace Medical Concepts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antares Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Treace Medical Concepts 0 1 3 0 2.75

Antares Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 67.53%. Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.65%. Given Antares Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Antares Pharma is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Antares Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Treace Medical Concepts on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

