Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Hamid Akhavan Purchases 1,700 Shares of Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Hamid Akhavan bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $95,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,578.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATEX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEX. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Anterix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after acquiring an additional 160,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after buying an additional 80,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Anterix by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 40.7% in the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 370,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after buying an additional 107,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 356,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 29,541 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

