Anyswap Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for $2.90 or 0.00006560 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $54.12 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00053800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00135293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00150750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,210.41 or 0.99881544 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.37 or 0.00893224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

