Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Up to $59.02

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.02, but opened at $61.01. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $60.72, with a volume of 1,182 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.45.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $259,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,917 shares of company stock worth $1,517,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.