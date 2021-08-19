ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Up 12.6% This Week

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $169.42 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.48 or 0.00007662 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00055657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00150395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00149624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,413.23 or 1.00092454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.35 or 0.00917653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.36 or 0.00710488 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 48,829,865 coins and its circulating supply is 48,732,468 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.