Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a current ratio of 81.46. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $96,922.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,533 shares of company stock worth $783,526. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 71,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,982,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 124,136 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 105,405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,838 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,354,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

