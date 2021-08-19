Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $15.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

