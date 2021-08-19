AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. AppFolio posted earnings per share of $3.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%.

APPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 127,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APPF stock opened at $124.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.39. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $186.59. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.09.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

