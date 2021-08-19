Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.52 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.650 EPS.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $100.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -150.70 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.41. Appian has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Appian will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Appian from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Appian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

