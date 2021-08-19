Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.6% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Apple by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,485,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $792,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $146.36 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $151.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.69.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.60.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

