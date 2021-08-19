Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Down 32.0% in July

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 259,408 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 45.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Aptinyx stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $163.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.