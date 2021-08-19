Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $42.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,513,000 after buying an additional 4,112,721 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,956 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $142,620,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,465,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 527.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $41.68 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $42.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

