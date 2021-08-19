Arepacoin (AREPA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 86.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Arepacoin has a market cap of $306,028.36 and approximately $4.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 178.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 71.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,175,087 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.