Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,476 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANGL. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 148,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 94,494.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,187,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,666 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 283,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $33.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

